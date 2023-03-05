Leelyn Smith LLC Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $185.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

About CME Group



CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

