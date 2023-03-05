Leelyn Smith LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,487,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,761,696,000 after acquiring an additional 288,009 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after buying an additional 4,925,183 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,005,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,579,000 after buying an additional 126,977 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Williams Companies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,118,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $378,230,000 after buying an additional 1,367,929 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 101.19%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

