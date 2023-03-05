Leelyn Smith LLC Invests $149,000 in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 22,795 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 871,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,964,000 after purchasing an additional 81,416 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,236,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,906,000 after purchasing an additional 123,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 110.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 415,325 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $49.80 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $52.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.89.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

