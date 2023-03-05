Leelyn Smith LLC Invests $81,000 in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,910,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 540,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,972,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,469,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,563,000 after purchasing an additional 773,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 891,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 112,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -70.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

