Leelyn Smith LLC Lowers Stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,660 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $24.87 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.