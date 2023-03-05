Leelyn Smith LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. KeyCorp reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.91 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,108,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,635 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile



T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

