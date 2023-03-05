Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 311 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 81,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $48.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $57.52.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.