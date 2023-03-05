Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 4,601 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,218,240,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

