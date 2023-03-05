Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 890 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 759.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 477,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after buying an additional 422,183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 297.1% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 55,828 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,373,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,926,000 after buying an additional 2,325,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTI opened at $27.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47.

