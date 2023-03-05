Leelyn Smith LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $2,619,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $357,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $738,000. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $1,248,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $744,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

WBD stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

