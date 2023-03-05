Legend of RPS Trading Up 0.2% This Week (LRPS)

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Legend of RPS has a total market cap of $135.47 million and approximately $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Legend of RPS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Legend of RPS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00423738 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,418.80 or 0.28641148 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Legend of RPS Profile

Legend of RPS’s genesis date was August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world. The official message board for Legend of RPS is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legend of RPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Legend of RPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Legend of RPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Legend of RPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.