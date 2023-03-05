Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Position Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,260 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.17% of Lennar worth $36,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,872,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,178,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after buying an additional 632,255 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,360,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after acquiring an additional 22,505 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 897,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,940,000 after acquiring an additional 85,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

NYSE:LEN opened at $97.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $109.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.29.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

