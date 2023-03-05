Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEN. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America raised Lennar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lennar from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.53.

Shares of LEN opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 11.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP grew its holdings in Lennar by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Lennar by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

