Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,225,900 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 31st total of 28,832,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,402.5 days.
Lenovo Group Price Performance
LNVGF opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. Lenovo Group has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.15.
About Lenovo Group
