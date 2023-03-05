Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,225,900 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 31st total of 28,832,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,402.5 days.

Lenovo Group Price Performance

LNVGF opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. Lenovo Group has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.15.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

