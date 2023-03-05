Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,494,500 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 3,126,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,663.0 days.
Li Ning Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGF remained flat at $9.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29.
About Li Ning
