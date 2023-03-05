Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,494,500 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 3,126,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,663.0 days.

Li Ning Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGF remained flat at $9.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

