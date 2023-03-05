Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,600 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 347,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ LILA traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $9.07. 180,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,962. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.