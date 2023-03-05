Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 7,439 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $104.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.84. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.