Lido Advisors LLC Buys 18,274 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $199.73 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.71. The company has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

About Lowe's Companies



Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

