Lido Advisors LLC Buys 210,026 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 527.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,026 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLY. StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 70.68%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.