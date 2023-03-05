Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 15.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 0.7% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SO opened at $64.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

