Lido Advisors LLC Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 285.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,998 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,162 shares of company stock worth $11,078,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $290.51 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $232.97 and a 52 week high of $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Securities cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.