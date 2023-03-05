Lido Advisors LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $126.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

