Lido Advisors LLC Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 181.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $234.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

