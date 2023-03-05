Lido Advisors LLC Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,306 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $80.40 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $91.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $77.90.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

