Lido Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 479,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 89,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 28,259 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $47.92 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

