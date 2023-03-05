Lido Advisors LLC Invests $4.03 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 216,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCQ. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $20.51.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

