Lido Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 112.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,631,000 after buying an additional 751,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

Allstate Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $128.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

