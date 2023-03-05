Lido Advisors LLC Raises Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,116 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Akamai Technologies worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $21,649,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.22 per share, with a total value of $25,041.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,116.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 342 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.22 per share, with a total value of $25,041.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,116.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,476 shares of company stock valued at $550,898 and have sold 15,863 shares valued at $1,415,867. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average of $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.