Lido Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 102,832 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 12.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MOS stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Recommended Stories

