Lido DAO Price Down 14.3% This Week (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.14 billion and $198.63 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lido DAO has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00011293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 849,986,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.

Lido’s goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

