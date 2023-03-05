Lido Staked ETH 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.68 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,562.95 or 0.06955150 BTC on exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and $3.68 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,717,039 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,715,352.56981308 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,562.02746733 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $4,119,757.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

