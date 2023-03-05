Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives $125.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Natixis increased its stake in Life Storage by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 171,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Life Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI opened at $127.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 113.48%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

