Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Short Interest Down 32.2% in February

Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the January 31st total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lifeist Wellness Stock Performance

Lifeist Wellness stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,865. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Lifeist Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.11.

Get Lifeist Wellness alerts:

Lifeist Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Lifeist Wellness, Inc engages in the operation of cannabis e-commerce platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Namaste Vapes, Australian Vaporizers, CannMart, Namaste MD, Findify, and Corporate & Other. It offers vaporizers, glassware, accessories, cannabidiol products, and medical cannabis.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeist Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeist Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.