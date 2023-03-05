Lifeworks Advisors LLC Sells 2,952 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 242,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.72.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $143.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.22 and its 200 day moving average is $128.19. The company has a market cap of $422.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.