Lifeworks Advisors LLC Takes $248,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp lifted its position in Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Progressive Stock Up 2.4 %

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,863.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,863.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,838 shares of company stock worth $7,864,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $145.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $145.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.22.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

