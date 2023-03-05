Lifeworks Advisors LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

