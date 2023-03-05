Lifeworks Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,855,000 after buying an additional 124,489 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,985,000 after buying an additional 40,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $215.11 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.41.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.