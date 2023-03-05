Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) PT Raised to $55.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LNW. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder Trading Up 2.2 %

Light & Wonder stock opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.80. Light & Wonder has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $68.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Light & Wonder by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.