Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Short Interest Update

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 31st total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightning eMotors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lightning eMotors by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64,187 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in Lightning eMotors by 506.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89,155 shares during the period. 29.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Lightning eMotors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZEV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,475. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 million, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Lightning eMotors

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEV. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors from $6.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

(Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.