Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Linde by 1,809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.33.

Linde Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $362.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.23. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $362.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

Linde Company Profile



Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

