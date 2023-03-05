Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $58.26 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 778,029,669 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 778,008,199.9584944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00378032 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $83.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

