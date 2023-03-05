Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives $301.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $301.89.

LAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $261.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.52. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $341.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 35.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.