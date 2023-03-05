Little House Capital LLC Acquires 347 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Little House Capital LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WM opened at $150.08 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.55 and a 200-day moving average of $160.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

