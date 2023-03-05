Little House Capital LLC Has $960,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 647,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 177,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,489 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB opened at $207.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.35 and its 200 day moving average is $207.32.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

