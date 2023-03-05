Little House Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PARA. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.