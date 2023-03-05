Little House Capital LLC Purchases 2,802 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in AES by 29.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AES by 285.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AES Price Performance

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $25.10 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.86%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Articles

