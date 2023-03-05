Little House Capital LLC Purchases 723 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,570,000 after acquiring an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,200,000 after acquiring an additional 816,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,254,000 after acquiring an additional 875,296 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $173.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.56. The firm has a market cap of $238.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.