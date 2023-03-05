Little House Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,646,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $966,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,480 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,709,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $897,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,469 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,877,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,181 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,796,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.676 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

