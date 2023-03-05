Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOB. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of LOB traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.53. 218,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,061. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.36). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.06%.

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 167,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 31.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

