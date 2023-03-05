Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Tower were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $392,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $202.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.50.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

